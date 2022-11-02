AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia’s Julia Robinson scores a try.
Australia scored 14 tries in their opening win over the Cook Islands at the Rugby League World Cup. Image by Mike Egerton/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Jillaroos thump Cook Islands in WC opener

George Clarke November 3, 2022

Australia’s defence of the Rugby League World Cup is off to an impressive start with co-captain Sam Bremner scoring four tries in a 74-0 thumping of the Cook Islands.

The 31-year-old fullback, who was playing her first Jillaroos Test since 2018 following the birth of her two children, was at her devastating best as the Australians underlined their title credentials in York.

In front of 3091 fans, the Jillaroos were in complete control from start to finish as they ran in 14 tries in their opening group B clash.

Centre Evania Pelite scored a hat-trick, five-eighth Tarryn Aiken and winger Julia Robinson grabbed tryscoring braces and Caitlan Johnston, Taliah Fuimaono and Shenae Ciesiolka crossed once.

Bremner grabbed two in each half and was named player of the match.

In the group’s other game played earlier on Wednesday (local time) in a double-header, the Kiwi Ferns thrashed France 46-0 after a difficult and unconvincing start to the game.

There were no such issues for the Jillaroos, who will play the French on Sunday (Monday AEDT), and backed up their tag as tournament favourites with a dominant showing.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.