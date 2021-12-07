Jimmy Anderson to miss first Ashes Test

England will go into the first Ashes Test in Brisbane without veteran spearhead Jimmy Anderson.

Anderson’s omission from the tourists’ team was confirmed on Tuesday but the suggestion the 39-year-old had suffered a calf injury was quickly rebuked.

“Jimmy is not going to play but he is fit,” England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler said.

“It’s obviously a very long series and want a guy like that to be available to play as much part in it as as possible.

“It’s just a bit precautionary.”

The absence of England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, who has claimed 632 scalps in a storied career, is a major blow to the tourists’ hopes of an opening win.

Anderson, who has played 18 Test in Australia and was part of England’s victorious 2010-11 tour, should be fit for next week’s pink-ball clash at Adelaide Oval.

England captain Joe Root is expected to wait until the toss to name his XI for the series opener.

Anderson’s unavailability would leave Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach as the tourists’ leading options with the ball.

The visitors may be tempted to pick four pacemen, although Ben Stokes’ inclusion is a boost to left-arm spinner Leach’s hopes of a call-up.

“Any team that takes the field, we’re confident in. That’s why the guys are here. That’s why the selectors have picked the squad,” Buttler said.

“Of course Broad and Anderson are brilliant performers for a long period of time, and they’re going to play a huge part in the series as well.

“Whichever 11 we take the field with, we’ll be very confident.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed Australia’s XI on Sunday, backing Travis Head to bat at No.5 in favour of Usman Khawaja.