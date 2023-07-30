AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mudgee NSW (file)
A booming regional job market and attractive house prices are luring people to places like Mudgee. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • lifestyle and leisure

Jobs and housing remain a drawcard for tree-changers

Stephanie Gardiner July 31, 2023

With 87,000 jobs on offer in country Australia, more people are moving further away from capital cities to make a new life.

A booming regional job market and attractive house prices are thought to be luring new residents to places like Geraldton in Western Australia and Mudgee, NSW, which are both four hours from their state capitals.

Those locations are among the top five growth hotspots for internal migration in the year to June, along with York and Waroona in WA and Townsville in Queensland, according to population data from the Regional Movers Index.

The Index, which is a collaboration between the Commonwealth Bank and Regional Australia Institute, found people are also leaving big regional centres like Launceston in Tasmania and Dubbo in NSW for more rural areas.

“It clearly shows the love affair with regional living is far from over and highlights the importance of resourcing the social and physical infrastructure these growing places urgently need,” the institute’s chief executive Liz Ritchie said.

Queensland continues to be the most attractive state for those leaving the capital cities, as people choose to settle in major coastal regions.

Commonwealth Bank’s head of regional and agribusiness Paul Fowler said regional areas could continue to grow as big employers ramp up recruitment.

“Growth in local economies and opportunities in sectors such as wholesale trade, manufacturing, health and education will continue to entice people to regional areas,” Mr Fowler said.

Overall movement across Australia remained much higher than before COVID-19, with greater momentum in population flows from the regions to the cities.

A survey of 1004 city-dwellers considering a country move showed space, affordability, improved wellbeing and having more time were some of the major draw cards.

Greater job flexibility since the height of the pandemic increased interest in regional living for 73 per cent of respondents.

Though cost of living concerns were increasing, it is largely high income earners who would consider moving more than three hours away from their current home, the survey found.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.