Jobs summit agrees to raft of outcomes

Changes to workplace laws, training and migration are among 36 “concrete steps” agreed at the jobs and skills summit.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the agreement on the three dozen policies and programs had “exceeded even our most optimistic expectations” of the summit.

Dr Chalmers said a similar number of outcomes would be the subject of further work following the gathering of more than 140 representatives from business, community groups and various levels of government.

“Thank you for demonstrating our country’s capacity to come together when we need to find that common ground in a common cause and for the common good,” he said.

The government plans to publish a document setting out the outcomes.

They include $1 billion in joint federal-state funding for fee-free TAFE in 2023, and $575 million in the national housing infrastructure facility to invest in affordable housing by attracting financing from super funds and other sources of private capital.

As well, workplace relations laws will be modernised to include making bargaining “accessible for all workers and businesses”.

“We will amend the Fair Work Act to strengthen access to flexible working arrangements, make unpaid parental leave more flexible and strengthen protection for workers against discrimination and harassment,” Dr Chalmers said.