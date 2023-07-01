AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joe Ingles
Boomers star Joe Ingles has moved to the Orlando Magic in the NBA free agency period. Image by AP PHOTO
  • basketball

Joe Ingles on the move in NBA to Orlando Magic

AAP July 1, 2023

Boomers veteran Joe Ingles is on the move again in the NBA, agreeing to join the Orlando Magic as the free agency period begins.

The 35-year-old Australian swingman will join a young, up-and-coming team featuring last year’s No.1 draft pick and reigning rookie-of-the-year Paolo Banchero after one and a half seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ingles is reportedly set to add his vast NBA playmaking experience and valuable three-point shooting to the Magic after agreeing a two-year deal worth $US22 million ($A33 million).

He showed his continued worth as a bench player for the Bucks after overcoming the ruptured ACL that ended his successful eight-year stint with the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile, Boomers teammate Jock Landale is on the lookout for a new NBA home after the Suns reportedly pulled his qualifying offer, making the 27-year-old centre an unrestricted free agent.

Landale spent one season with the Suns as a back up to starting centre Deandre Ayton, averaging 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per outing.          

