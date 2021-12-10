Hazlewood mystery as Eng hit back in Ashes

Australia’s decision not to bowl Josh Hazlewood in the final session of the Ashes opener in Brisbane on Friday remains a mystery, as England captain Joe Root led a fightback by the tourists.

Root combined with Dawid Malan in an unbroken 159-run third-wicket partnership as the tourists reached 2-220 at stumps, a 278-run first innings deficit now just 58 heading into day four at the Gabba.

The England captain was not out on 86 at the end of play and approaching his first Test century in Australia.

He also took his tally for 2021 to 1541 Test runs, the most by an Englishman in a calendar year and eighth highest of all-time.

As Root and Malan piled on the runs Hazlewood watched on from fine leg, unused from the 29th over onwards and ending the day having bowled just eight overs.

In his absence Australia captain Pat Cummins bowled himself as well as Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Nathan Lyon and even Marnus Labuschagne without success.

The decision not to bowl the New South Welshman looks even more curious when you realise no-one has dismissed Root more in Test cricket than Hazlewood.

The big quick’s dismissal of the England skipper in the first innings for a duck was the eighth time he’s got Root out in Tests.

Labuschagne couldn’t explain why Hazlewood didn’t bowl but was adamant it wasn’t related to an injury concern.

“Hoff’s fine. We’re just making sure we’re prepared really well,” Labuschagne said.

“We know that there’s some times at the Gabba where there’s not as many wickets that fall and we’ve just got to hold in that period and make sure we rotate our bowlers well so we’ve got someone fresh.”

Australia’s big lead was established by Travis Head, the left-hander taking his overnight score of 112 to 152 before he was the last man out in the hosts’ first-innings 425.

England then survived a half-hour period before lunch without loss before both openers Rory Burns (13) and Haseeb Hameed (27) were dismissed.

Those blows had Australia seemingly on their way to a comfortable first Test victory but Malan and Root combined effortlessly to leave the match far more delicately poised heading into Saturday.

“We learned that in the last series, as soon as we think too far ahead, you open the door for them and they’re so brilliant at sort of closing that door for us,” Malan said.

“That first hour is really important for us tomorrow and then we can start thinking about how well we can play but we need one more good 100-run partnership to put a good score on the board.”

England’s resilience has also extended Nathan Lyon’s (0-69) wait to claim his milestone 400th Test wicket.

The Australian spinner has now gone 199 deliveries since claiming his 399th scalp, India’s Washington Sundar in last summer’s Gabba Test.

Talismanic English allrounder Ben Stokes appeared to be showing no ill-effects from the jarred knee suffered in the field on Thursday, bowling three overs in the morning and preparing to come in next for the tourists.

Australia have an injury concern of their own, with David Warner not seen on the field due to bruised ribs, although scans are understood to have cleared the opener of any fracture.

The Test resumes on Saturday at 9.30am AEST.