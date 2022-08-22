AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The Farnham family: wife Jill, John, and their sons James and Rob.
John Farnham, pictured with his family, has been diagnosed with cancer and is due to undergo surgery Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • arts, culture and entertainment

John Farnham undergoing cancer surgery

Maureen Dettre and Mibenge Nsenduluka
August 23, 2022

Veteran pop rock singer John Farnham, 73, has been diagnosed with cancer and will undergo surgery.

“We have recently discovered that John has a cancerous growth,” his family, including wife Jill, said in a statement obtained by AAP on Tuesday.

“He has been admitted to hospital this morning for surgery and ongoing treatment.” 

In a separate statement provided by the family, Farnham said a cancer diagnosis was something many people face each day “and countless others have walked this path before me”.

“The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am.”

The family has requested privacy at this time.

It comes three years after the singer was hospitalised with a severe kidney infection.

The music powerhouse previously said the health scare served as a wake-up call and prompted him to quit smoking, according to News Corp.

Farnham sang his way into Australian hearts as a fresh-faced teenager in the 1960s but had faded into near-obscurity before Whispering Jack shot him back to the top some 20 years later.

The 1986 album produced one of the nation’s most well-known anthems, You’re the Voice, and propelled Farnham to hero status.

Farnham followed up Whispering Jack with his chart-topping albums Age of Reason (1988) and Chain Reaction (1990). 

Farnham was born in 1949 in Dagenham, England. Aged 10 he emigrated to Australia with his family, who settled in Melbourne. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.