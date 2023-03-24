AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii
Rugby Australia has reportedly lured Roosters star Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii away from the NRL. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Jones coy as Rugby Australia closes in on NRL’s Suaalii

Jasper Bruce and Darren Walton
March 24, 2023

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has dodged questions about Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii amid reports Rugby Australia has lured the rugby league star to the 15-man code from 2025 on a $1.6 million contract.

An elite rugby talent during his days at The Kings School, Suaalii re-signed with the NRL’s Sydney Roosters through to 2024 earlier this month. 

However, the 19-year-old has designs on playing fullback long-term and is currently being kept out of the position by James Tedesco, himself one of the brightest stars in the NRL.

The Roosters’ decision to re-sign Tedesco through to 2025 last week has put Suaalii’s fullback hopes further in doubt.

On Friday, News Corp reported RA had made its move on Suaalii by offering him a $1.6 million deal for 2025 in what would be the most significant signing the struggling code has pulled off in years.

The sum is unable to be matched by the NRL, given the salary cap for an entire 30-man roster this season is $12.1 million, but the contract has reportedly not yet been finalised.

Quizzed about the signing at a Rugby Australia luncheon on Friday, coach Jones said he was only concerned with the Wallabies’ immediate future.

“The only thing I’m worried about is this World Cup,” he said.

“I’ve got no thought pattern past October 28. Zero. And I can’t afford to.”

