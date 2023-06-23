AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Johns
Eddie Jones has hired Blues assistant coach Andrew Johns (l) to help the Wallabies' halves. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Jones enlists league great Johns to help Wallabies

Melissa Woods and Darren Walton
June 23, 2023

Eddie Jones has finally got his man, luring rugby league great Andrew Johns to work with the Wallabies halves ahead of next month’s Test against South Africa.

Fresh off his role in NSW’s defeat in the State of Origin series, league Immortal Johns was at Sydney’s Coogee Oval on Friday, enlisted by Jones to bring an edge to the Wallabies’ attack.

Jones was instrumental in trying to lure ex-halfback Johns across to rugby during his first tenure as Wallabies coach before it was knocked on the head by the Rugby Australia board.

Johns spent extended time with veteran playmaker Bernard Foley and young gun Carter Gordon.

But the wily coach, who is openly a rugby league fan and has used a number of ex-players as his assistants, never gave up on getting Johns on board.

“We’ve known Andrew a long time and his ability to teach the nuances of first-receiver play is second to none,” Jones said of Johns.

“To have him down here, particularly for a young guy like Carter (Gordon) is such a great learning experience.”

While the session was a one-off, Jones said he’d jump at the opportunity to “mix” codes again.

“If we feel that there’s someone from rugby league who can help us, I certainly don’t have any discrimination against the sport.”

Jones will on Sunday name his first squad since taking over the top job from Dave Rennie in January, with the Test in Pretoria against the Springboks on July 8.

Jones also confirmed towering Western Force lock Izack Rodda wouldn’t be part of Australia’s World Cup campaign after re-injuring his foot.

It’s a blow for both the Wallabies and the 26-year-old, who was part of the 2019 tournament.

“That’s bad luck for him. He’s had those couple of foot injuries. He’s just re-aggravated it so unfortunately, he won’t participate in the World Cup,” Jones said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.