Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has tested positive for COVID-19.
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has tested positive for COVID-19. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Josh Frydenberg tests positive for COVID

AAP January 7, 2022

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating with his family.

“Like thousands of Australians, I tested positive today to COVID-19.

“I have the common symptoms and am isolating with my family,” Mr Frydenberg tweeted on Friday night.

“My thoughts are with all those who have COVID – this is a difficult time but we will get through this.”

Responding to Mr Frydenberg’s tweet Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he was sorry to hear of the positive test and he wished the treasurer well.

“All the best for a speedy recovery,” Mr Chalmers said.

Other government ministers who have contracted the coronavirus are Defence Minister Peter Dutton who tested positive in March last year and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce who tested positive in December.

Friday was another record day of case numbers with more than 78,000 reported in Australia along with 17 deaths. 

