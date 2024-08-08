Joyce payout nosedives $9.3m as Qantas slashes bonuses

Qantas has trimmed millions of dollars from Alan Joyce’s pay packet after the former chief’s early departure from the top job during a “reputational crisis”.

Other executives and directors also face a cut following a review after brand turbulence triggered Mr Joyce’s departure in September.

Mr Joyce had been due to leave in November, which would have marked 15 years since he started piloting the airline in 2008.

The review found the board had too much deference to the long-tenured chief executive and had not employed enough “tough but fair” scrutiny.

Mr Joyce will forfeit a tranche of more than one million incentive-based shares.

Qantas launched a review after the airline faced a barrage of criticism over a range of issues. Image by Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS

Qantas said the $8.36 million loss the forfeiture represented was based on a share price of $6.20 from end of June 2023.

The airline’s shares opened at $5.94 on Thursday, valuing the tranche at just over $8 million.

A bonus would also be cut by $900,000, Qantas said.

Up to $14.4 million of Mr Joyce’s $21.4 million package for his final year in the job could be clawed back, Qantas’ most recent annual report said, adding his base pay of more than $2.1 million had not increased since 2018.

The airline launched a review in October after a 12-month period in which Qantas was accused of advertising flights it had already cancelled and found to have illegally sacked more than 1600 workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A $100 million penalty awaits for the phantom flights, while penalties for breaching the Fair Work Act are still to be determined.

Comments Mr Joyce made questioning the “match fitness” of post-pandemic travellers as the airline lost luggage, delayed flights and left customers on hold contributed to trust falling in the iconic brand.

The review by independent business advisor Tom Saar found the airline needed a more balanced approach to executive pay.

“It is acknowledged that the remuneration model was not in line with market leading practice and was a constraint to corporate governance in an environment where the company was facing a reputational crisis,” it said.

Unions have welcomed the findings of a review into Qantas. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS

Details on executive remuneration changes will come when the airline’s next annual report lands.

Transport Workers’ Union national secretary Michael Kaine said the review verified criticism from workers and the community.

“Qantas was a corporate dictatorship with a timorous board incapable of speaking up to Alan Joyce,” he said.

There had been some positive signs since his departure.

“But a deeply-embedded culture of antagonism towards workers is not going to change overnight,” Mr Kaine added.

Qantas chairman-elect John Mullen said Mr Saar’s review charted a path to restore pride in the airline, self-described as the “Spirit of Australia”.

“It’s clear that we let Australians down,” he said.

“There is still a significant amount of work to be done to rebuild the trust of all stakeholders.”