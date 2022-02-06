AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
HOSPITAL STOCK
Medical trainees said the mistreatment came mostly from senior doctors. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS
  • medical staff

Junior doctors still bullied, survey shows

Liz Hobday February 7, 2022

A snapshot of Australia’s trainee doctors shows more than a third have witnessed or experienced workplace mistreatment for successive years.

The survey results show 35 per cent of junior doctors saw or experienced bullying, harassment or discrimination, compared with 34 per cent in 2020 and 33 per cent in 2019.

Medical trainees said the mistreatment came mostly from senior doctors, followed by nurses and midwives, and patients and their families.

The results released on Monday coincide with significant demands on hospitals and GP clinics across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just under half of trainees said they were never or sometimes paid for unrostered overtime, and half said their workload was heavy or very heavy.

It also found about two thirds of those who had experienced bullying or saw it happening did not report it, and of those who did, only 58 per cent were satisfied with the way incidents were handled.

More than 21,000 junior doctors, just more than half of Australia’s medical trainees, responded to the survey, which was funded by the Medical Board of Australia and run in August and September last year.

The survey found the problems impacted on doctors’ training, with 38 per cent of trainees who’d experienced mistreatment reporting moderate or major impacts on their work.

The problem was worse for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander trainees, with 52 per cent experiencing or witnessing bullying, harassment or discrimination, compared with 35 per cent of junior doctors overall.

“Disturbingly, there is a significant and unacceptable difference in the incidence of these issues reported by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander doctors in training,” Medical Board of Australia chair Anne Tonkin said.

“Racism in healthcare is never acceptable and we all have to do better,” she said. 

The survey also showed some improvement in medical supervision, with 80 per cent of junior doctors still prepared to recommend their jobs to other trainees.

The results showed medical training was adversely affected in the states worst hit by the pandemic.

“MTS results are showing there’s a lot going well in medical training in Australia. But some small changes in 2021, which may relate to the impact of the pandemic, warrant close attention in the years ahead,” Dr Tonkin said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.