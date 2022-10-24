AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann (file image)
Bruce Lehrmann is accused of raping colleague Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • sexual assault

Jury needs more time for Lehrmann verdict

Maeve Bannister October 25, 2022

A jury has been told there is no rush to reach a verdict in the trial for a man accused of raping Brittany Higgins.

Bruce Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and is facing a criminal trial in the ACT Supreme Court.

The court heard from the jury on Monday morning for the first time since they entered deliberations last week.

“We have not yet reached an agreement of beyond reasonable doubt. We ask the court to give us a little extra time to complete our deliberation. Could you please advise on time expectations,” a note to the court said.

Chief Justice Lucy McCallum told the jury there was no time limit on when they needed to reach a verdict.

She said they should not feel pressured to make a decision.

“There’s no rush. There’s no time limit,” she said.

She instructed the jurors to find a verdict according to the evidence presented in the courtroom.

Ms Higgins alleges Lehrmann raped her in the Parliament House office of former defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, for whom they both worked as staffers, in March 2019. He denies any sexual interaction happened.

The jury heard from 29 witnesses over the course of the trial, including coalition senators Reynolds and Michaelia Cash.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

