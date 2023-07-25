AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Consent education advocate Chanel Contos
Chanel Contos says systems fall short dealing with sexual violence committed out of opportunity. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  politics

Justice system responses to rape in committee spotlight

Maeve Bannister July 26, 2023

Sexual consent advocates are shining the spotlight on how the justice system falls short when it comes to rape survivors.

A parliamentary committee is investigating consent laws across the country.

Appearing before the inquiry, advocate Chanel Contos said systems fell short when it came to sexual violence committed out of opportunity, entitlement, problematic attitudes or a misunderstanding of consent.

“These factors make up the vast majority of cases and our inability to handle this has made it so that as a country we have essentially decriminalised rape,” she said.

“The unification of laws in this space provides an opportunity to communicate to Australia specifics about consent and to provide a large scale public education through awareness and media surrounding these legislative changes.”

One in five Australian women and one in 16 men over the age of 15 will or have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime.

Just 1.7 per cent of reported sexual crimes in Australia result in convictions. 

The head of Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety said it was unsurprising more sexual assault survivors did not come forward.

“The particularity with which you have to remember every detail of something that is actually a traumatic experience, means that this whole system is one that has the effect of often re-traumatising victims and survivors,” Padma Raman said.

“We can have the best consent laws and we can have harmonised laws, but we need to make sure that they’re effectively and consistently implemented and that a woman knows that she will be believed in the process.”  

Rape and Sexual Assault Research and Advocacy chief executive Rachael Burgin said defence lawyers often relied on rape myths to discredit complainants.  

She urged the government to consider setting up trauma-informed, specialist courts for sexual assault.

Committee chair Nita Green said it was important to gather expert evidence about the impact of the onus of proof and presumption of innocence.

“The evidence we’ve heard clearly sets out that the way sexual assault cases have been dealt with in the courts is to emphasise and scrutinise what victims did in the lead up to an assault instead of what perpetrators did to obtain consent,” she told AAP.

“That’s the difference with affirmative consent models – it focuses more on what perpetrators did to ascertain consent, rather than what victims said or didn’t say.

“It’s not about what they wore, it’s about whether they said that they were consenting.”

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

