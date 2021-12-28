AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Justis Huni.
Heavyweight boxer Justis Huni's planned return to the ring is in doubt after contracting COVID-19. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • boxing

Justis Huni contracts COVID, bout in doubt

Murray Wenzel December 29, 2021

Justis Huni’s return to the ring is under a cloud after the Australian heavyweight champion tested positive to COVID-19.

The world title hope this month flew to the US for a training camp ahead of a February 4 date with Joe Goodall in Brisbane.

Huni’s team confirmed the positive case on Wednesday, with a decision on the fight’s status to be made within a week.

The Goodall fight is set to be Huni’s first since his Olympic medal dream was dashed due to a hand injury that required surgery following his win over ex-NRL star Paul Gallen last June. 

After running out of sparring partners in Queensland, Huni headed to the US earlier this month to team up with Manny Pacquaio’s strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune in Los Angeles.

His camp had also lined up dinner with heavyweight legend Mike Tyson before an altitude training regime in Colorado under world-renowned conditioner Abel Sanchez.

