George Kambosos Jr.
World lightweight champion George Kambosos wants his next fight to take place in Australia. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
Kambosos already plotting next conquest

Darren Walton November 29, 2021

All business, boxing trailblazer George Kambosos is already plotting his next big conquest following his stunning world-title triumph in New York.

Australia’s newly crowned unified world lightweight champion says there’s no time to bask in the glory of his spectacular victory over previously undefeated American Teofimo Lopez on Sunday.

Kambosos preferred a burger over beers before quickly shifting focus to his next challenger.

“There was no celebration,” the super-disciplined Sydneysider told AAP on Monday.

“After the good battle, they want us to go to the hospital and get stitched up around the eye and by the time we finished that up, we came back it was four in the morning.

“So we just had a quick bite to eat, went upstairs and relaxed.”

Kambosos said he’d been “so embedded in my career that I’ve got no interest in partying, celebrating”.

“Anyone else would be getting pissed right now,” he said.

“I’m here on business. I’m a family man, I’ve got three kids. I’m not here to be in the bright lights like that. I’m here to be in the bright lights winning all these belts.”

The new IBF, WBA and WBO belt holder will remain in the US for another week to take in Devin Haney’s WBC title defence against fellow American Joseph Diaz in Las Vegas.

But despite his low-key celebrations, Kambosos said when he did return next week to Sydney to reunite with his wife and children, he still expected some fanfare.

“I believe that they’ve already started that process of getting a bronze statue in Sydney,” Kambosos said.

“I’m sure there will be some ticker parade or whatever they’re going to do.

“But I’ve got some more business out here first. I’m going to scout and scoop all my opponents and make some more noise out here with my people.”

The 28-year-old said he was leaning towards another unified super-fight against Haney, should the undefeated champion see off Diaz, rather than defend his straps individually.

“Haney, there’s going to be a big push there. That’s a fight I really like,” Kambosos said.

“But no matter what, it’s got to be in Australia, a big stadium fight in Sydney or Melbourne.

“Now that I’m coming back with all the glory, all the belts, we’re going to do 80,000 people in a massive stadium.

“It’s all deserved. I’ve really earned my stripes and it’s about time.”

Kambosos (20-0, 10KO) hasn’t fought in Australia four more than four years, with his past six bouts taking place in the US, UK, Greece and Malaysia.

“But I’ve got all the belts, I’m the shot caller right now,” he said.

“I’ve got all the jewels, I’m the greatest fighter in Australian history now. I’ve just pulled off the greatest win in Australian history.

“I’ve done something that’s no one’s ever done in Australian history.

“And no one’s ever done that to Lopez – battered him, left him bloodied and bruised – so it shows what I bring to the table.

“So whoever it is next, these guys have got to earn it. I’ve had to earn it the hard way. I’ve had to go out and into the lion’s den, go into their backyard.

“So I’ll pick the one that earns it the most.”

