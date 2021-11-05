Kambosos craving Lopez’s boxing titles

George Kambosos Jnr has lit the fuse ahead of his shot at a world title, claiming American Teofimo Lopez is a “soulless kid” and a “fraud” who will be exposed when the pair meet on November 27.

Kambosos (19-0, 10KO) heads to the US next week, aiming to return to Australia with Lopez’s WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight belts in his possession.

It’s been a long time coming. The pair were originally meant to meet in June with Lopez (16-0, 12KO) forced to withdraw at the 11th hour after contracting COVID-19.

The rescheduled date kept being changed by promoter Triller Fight Club, before Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stepped in to oversee the bout which will now take place at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Despite the delays, the loss of his grandfather and the birth of his third child, Kambosos has ensured Lopez remains his sole focus.

“We put up a photo of us at the face-off,” the 28-year-old told AAP from his Sydney gym.

“I looked into the eyes of a soulless kid who is on a leash. I saw that he can’t do anything by himself.

“That’s why I crossed his eyes out because I don’t need to look into his eyes.

“I saw what I saw at the face-off and that’s why he’s never been the same since then.”

As a result of Triller’s blunders and Lopez’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Kambosos has seen six different contracts for this fight, one of which didn’t spell his name correctly.

The Australian claims the break since his last fight – a victory over Britain’s Lee Selby in October last year – has allowed him to become a more-rounded fighter.

For Lopez, who unified the division by defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020, he says it’s a different story.

“I’m living in his head rent free and that’s why he’s doing so many stupid things,” Kambosos said.

“He’s smoking, drinking and eating rubbish. He’s going to all these events like he’s a groupie following his favourite band.

“That’s not the behaviour of a champion. He says his body is a temple, but he’s a fraud and I’m ready to expose him.”

Should he win, Kambosos believes the victory will stand him among the greatest in the history of the sport in Australia.

And he hopes to return with the belts and defend it in what will be his first fight on home soil since 2017.