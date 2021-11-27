 Kambosos's sacrifice for world title shot - Australian Associated Press

George Kambosos
George Kambosos (r) takes on Teofimo Lopez in the biggest fight of his career on Sunday in New York. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • boxing

Kambosos’s sacrifice for world title shot

Darren Walton November 27, 2021

Laying it all on the line, George Kambosos will dedicate victory to his yearning family if he pulls off one of boxing’s great upsets in Sunday’s unified mega-fight with world lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.

Kambosos has placed much of his life on hold in pursuit of world championship glory, spending endless months away from his loved ones ahead of his title showdown in New York.

As well as living and training in the Philippines for long periods to learn from the great Manny Pacquiao for large chunks of 2017, 2018 and 2018, Kambosos’s past six fights have been in the UK, Greece, Malaysia and the US because of the pandemic.

Throw in several quarantine stints and the 28-year-old Sydneysider has forgone huge chunks of precious family time in his quest for boxing greatness.

“I’m constantly putting everything on the line. I’m always away from my kids at home. I just had the birth of my third kid. He’s only eight weeks old,” Kambosos told AAP.

“They miss me, I miss them. And my grandfather passed away on that same day eight weeks ago, so I can’t even grieve for my grandfather – that is sacrifice.

“When we talk about paying your dues and earning your stripes, I’ve certainly had to sacrifice more than any other Australian fighter, possibly any other Australian athlete.

“If I start to calculate all the weeks that I’ve been away from kids and my family and beautiful Australia and Sydney, it’s well over a year and a bit probably, maybe more.

“But that’s what I’m willing to do and I know I’m 36 minutes away – or less – from changing that because I will be ruling the division. I will have all the belts. 

“That means all these guys will have to come and see me, the Emperor as I say, in Australia.”

There’s no doubting immortality awaits Kambosos if he conquers Lopez to become the first Australian boxer in history to claim three world title belts in one fight.

“We’re at the pinnacle of the sport. You cannot get anything bigger in this sport,” he said.

“It’s all for my family – for my wife, my children, my family here with me in New York, my family at home in Sydney and for the memory of my grandfather.”

Carrying the same 19-from-19 record into his showdown with Lopez that Tim Tszyu boasted before his victory over Takeshi Inoue last week, Kambosos challenged Australia’s other aspiring world champions to also chase their dreams overseas.

“That’s something these other guys in Australia who are making a bit of noise, they talk a big game and say they want to come over here but when it comes to booking that flight, they don’t,” Kambosos said.

“So I don’t understand how everyone wants to get behind them but they don’t want to get overseas and chase it where it really happens, chase the big fish.

“It’s a big difference when you’re comfortable in your own zone and you need to leave your comfort zone and take the risk and achieve and get to the top and achieve what it is to become a world champion.

“They don’t want to do it but Kambosos has done it and has been doing it for many years. We’re here, we’re fighting for the biggest thing Australia has ever seen.”

