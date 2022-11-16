AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Joseph Suaalii.
Joseph Suaalii's runs from fullback have been a key feature of Samoa's World Cup campaign. Image by AP PHOTO
  • rugby league

Kangaroos seek to silence Samoa’s Suaalii

George Clarke November 16, 2022

Australia coach Mal Meninga has warned Samoa fullback Joseph Suaalii he will not be given an easy ride when he faces the nation he turned down in the Rugby League World Cup final.

The 19-year-old Sydney Roosters prodigy has been one of the stars of this tournament after Meninga reached out to him earlier this year to gauge his interest in representing the Kangaroos.

Suaalii, who was only ever likely to be a winger or a depth option for the Kangaroos, instead chose to play for Samoa, where he was given the chance to play fullback.

His electrifying runs from the backfield caused Tonga and England countless issues on Samoa’s run to their first ever final, where they will face Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday (3am Sunday AEDT).

“He is (a weapon) but so is James Tedesco and we’ll come up with a plan to nullify it,” Meninga said.

“We know he is going to run the ball back hard and we have to handle it.

“That’s what rugby league is about, confrontation, and we’ll come up with the right answers.

“He’s a great player and he’s only 19 years of age. He has the skill set and he’s going to have a huge career.

“We’ll do our homework on the Samoans and we’ll try to pick threats and weaknesses out, but as we proved (in the semi-final win) against New Zealand it’s not pretty sometimes.”

Suaalii is one of the 14 players picked in Samoa’s semi-final win over England who were born or raised in Australia.

Many of them – including prop Josh Papalii, captain Junior Paulo and winger Brian To’o – were in Meninga’s consideration for this Kangaroos tour or played State of Origin this year.

Meninga has been vocal in calling for a reform of the game’s eligibility rules given he had his eye on so many of Samoa’s squad, only to be informed they had changed their country of choice.

“I’m pretty happy that he (Suaalii) made the choice,” Meninga said.

“That’s why I pushed from the middle of the year (to know who wanted to play for Australia).

“I want players playing with passion. Obviously he wants to play for Samoa because he’s got a passion for it.

“We (the Kangaroos) are no less passionate than any other team.

“It’s been great for the game for players to play for their ancestral nations. And it proves a point, they’ve got to the final.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.