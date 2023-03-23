AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tarryn Thomas
AFL club North Melbourne have stood down Tarryn Thomas again. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Kangaroos stand down Tarryn Thomas again

Anna Harrington March 24, 2023

North Melbourne midfielder Tarryn Thomas has been stood down by the AFL club again.

Thomas must remain away from the AFL club and is not available for selection at either senior or VFL level after the Kangaroos determined he had failed to make “sufficient progress” in his respectful behaviour education program.

The club was also made aware on Tuesday of further allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” from Thomas, which they have shared with the AFL’s integrity unit.

Thomas, who only returned to Arden Street late last month, has reportedly been accused of sending more threatening texts to women.

Football boss Todd Viney stressed the latest allegations were not behind the standing down.

“Tarryn will be unavailable to play for the North Melbourne Football Club in the VFL or AFL,” Viney told reporters at Melbourne Airport on Friday.

“This decision has been made on the back of the education program put in place over the last eight weeks. We’ve seen some improvement in some of the understanding and accountability around that program we put in place.

“Unfortunately, (he’s) still not quite at the level that he needs to be and that’s been our own observations but also the observations from the key providers of some of those services we’ve put in place. 

“So Tarryn’s still got some work to be done in that area before he’s available to play for the football club. 

“Second to that we are aware of the new allegations that are against Tarryn. 

“So this is a serious concern to us again, it’s with AFL Integrity, we’re aware of some of those allegations but with respect to and consideration to the victim of these allegations, we’re not at liberty to say too much around those details out of respect for her.”

Thomas spent time away from the club last month after being charged in January with threatening to distribute an intimate image.

That case is yet to be heard.

Earlier this month the 22-year-old faced court on two charges of violating a court order, but those charges were subsequently dropped.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.