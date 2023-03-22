AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tarryn Thomas.
The Kangaroos have ordered Tarryn Thomas, who is facing new allegations, to stay away from training. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Kangaroos’ Thomas facing fresh texting allegations

Shayne Hope March 22, 2023

North Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas is again facing an uncertain AFL future amid reports of new allegations relating to inappropriate behaviour towards women.

According to a report by SEN on Wednesday afternoon, Thomas has been accused of sending more threatening text messages.

It is unclear when those were sent.

The latest report comes two months after multiple women detailed allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Thomas, including threats of violence, to the AFL integrity unit.

The Kangaroos ordered Thomas not to attend Thursday’s scheduled training session and it is unclear when he will return to the club.

“North Melbourne is aware of media reports regarding Tarryn Thomas,” the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Thomas has been participating in a respect and responsibility education program that deals with accountability, remorse and behaviour change following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

“As has been communicated previously, North Melbourne and Thomas will co-operate fully in relation to any further allegation or investigation.

“Thomas will not attend training on Thursday while the club gathers more information.”

Thomas temporarily stepped away from the Kangaroos on February 2 after allegations of threats of violence towards women emerged.

The 22-year-old was charged in January with threatening to distribute an intimate image.

That case is yet to be heard.

Earlier this month, Thomas faced court on two charges of violating a court order, but North confirmed those charges were subsequently dropped.

Thomas, a first-round draft pick in 2018, had returned to training and played VFL practice matches but has not been considered for senior selection so far this season.

North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson was due to front a press conference on Thursday, but it has been pushed back to Friday in light of the new allegations against Thomas.

The Kangaroos have previously indicated Thomas is running out of chances and Clarkson said last week the talented youngster still had work to do before before earning an AFL recall.

“There’s three buckets that he needs to address,” Clarkson said last Friday.

“One is with the AFL integrity (unit) and the police, there’s another one within our own club and then there’s the football conditioning side of it.

“He’s continuing to tick those boxes and when we get a green tick for all of them … we’d expect that to be in the next three or four weeks.”

