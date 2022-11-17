AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Celebrating Australia players after a try.
Mal Meninga has named an unchanged side for the Rugby League World Cup final against Samoa. Image by AP PHOTO
  • rugby league

Kangaroos unchanged for RLWC final

George Clarke November 17, 2022

Mal Meninga will not throw any curveballs at Samoa after he named an unchanged 19-man squad he believes can secure Australia a third-straight World Cup title.

Meninga will persist with the halves combination of Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster for Saturday’s (Sunday AEDT) final at Old Trafford after they steered Australia to an 18-16 win over New Zealand.

Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans, who is the sole survivor from the 2013 final win at the same venue, has to make do with a spot in the extended squad.

The selection pits Cleary against his good mate Jarome Luai, as well as several other players he won a premiership alongside at Penrith, who will feature for the Samoans.

Prop Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, who represented Samoa in 2019, will start on the interchange bench for Australia.

Only starting prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard and winger Valentine Holmes remain from the side which won the trophy in 2017 but despite their inexperience of playing in a World Cup final, Australia will head to Manchester United’s ‘Theatre of Dreams’ full of confidence.

The Kangaroos have won all six Tests they have played there and Meninga has the chance to join Bob Fulton in winning a second World Cup as Australia coach.

“I’m very happy with the attitude and performance of all 24 players throughout the World Cup but keeping the same team for the final is a bonus,” Meninga said.

“We are all very well aware that our goal hasn’t been achieved yet and fully realise we are on the cusp of something very few players have had the opportunity to do.”

Meanwhile, World Cup officials have opted against using an impartial referee for the second-straight final.

Australian Ashley Klein will oversee this weekend’s decider. He was the referee for all three State of Origin games and the NRL grand final this year.

The veteran official has previously taken charge of a World Cup final, drawing the ire of then-Australia coach Ricky Stuart following their 2008 defeat to New Zealand.

KANGAROOS SQUAD FOR WORLD CUP FINAL (in alphabetical order):

Josh Addo-Carr, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Patrick Carrigan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Harry Grant, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray, James Tedesco, Jake Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo.

