AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Nathan Katz.
Tokyo Olympian Nathan Katz will make his Commonwealth Games judo debut for Australia in Birmingham Image by AP PHOTO
  • judo

Katz brothers in Comm Games judo team

John Salvado May 18, 2022

Judokas Nathan and Josh Katz will continue a proud family tradition when they represent Australia at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The pair were part of a 12-strong team named Wednesday, with judo returning to the Games program for the fourth time in Birmingham after being omitted four years ago on the Gold Coast.

The Katz brothers will be coached by their father Rob, just as they were at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Their mother Kerrye Katz also represented Australia when judo was a demonstration sport at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

“The goal is to win two gold medals for Australia on the same day of the Commonwealth Games,” Josh Katz, who at 24 is the younger of the pair, said.

“Unlike Nathan, I failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

“The setback provided me with a huge motivating force to push forward into the next cycle and I’ve been able to bounce back in 2022 with the best run of international results of my career.”

Josh Katz will compete in the 60kg division in Birmingham, while 27-year-old Nathan Katz is in the 66kg division.

The brothers were raised in Sydney but moved to Melbourne earlier this year to further their preparations for the July 28-August 8 Birmingham Games.

The only two members of the 2022 team who also represented Australia at the 2014 Games in Glasgow are Katharina Haecker and Jake Bensted.

German-born Haecker moved full time to Australia last year and will compete in the 63kg class.

“It is incredible to be heading to my second Commonwealth Games, and it is an honour to make history with Jake today,” Haecker said.

“I’m proud of my German and Australian heritage, but Australia believed in me and gave me the chance become the athlete that I am today.

“I’m extremely grateful for that and wouldn’t want to represent any other country.”

Kayhan Ozcicek-Takagi, who was born in Sydney but grew up in Japan, will compete in his first Commonwealth Games for Australia in the 100kg division after taking out citizenship.

Australia’s only two Commonwealth judo gold medals were won by Maria Pekli (women’s 57kg) and Tom Hill (men’s 73kg) at the 2002 Manchester Games.

AUSTRALIAN TEAM

Women:

Aofie Coughlan (70kg), Tinka Easton (52kg), Katharina Haecker (63kg), Abigail Paduch (over 78kg)

Men:

Jake Bensted (73kg), Harrison Cassar (90kg), Josh Katz (60kg), Nathan Katz (66kg), Uros Nikolic (81kg), Kayhan Ozcicek-Takagi (100kg), Liam Park (over 100kg), Sebastian Temesi (90kg).

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.