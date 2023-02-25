Keary can return to best in Roosters charge: Cronk

Cooper Cronk has backed Luke Keary to recapture his best form this season, as the star five-eighth prepares to return from his fractured jaw for the Sydney Roosters in round one.

Keary is expected to run out against the Dolphins next Sunday, after sitting out both of the club’s trials following a knock in training.

One of the few three-time premiership-winning players currently in the NRL, Keary has endured a difficult period since lifting the trophy alongside Cronk in 2018 and 2019.

He was forced to help carry an injury-ravaged Roosters through the 2020 season, before his own 2021 was ruined by a torn ACL and last year was disrupted by concussion.

In that time, the Roosters have failed to advance past week two of the finals as their roster transitions.

Keary is off contract at the end of next year, and the former NSW State of Origin five-eighth has said he will not make a call on his future until the end of that season.

But Cronk said there was absolutely no pressure on the 31-year-old, who he believes is well-equipped to help the Roosters return to the heights of 2018 and 2019.

“I say this all the time: Pressure, you can’t feel it, touch it or see it. So it’s what you make of it,” Cronk told AAP.

“He absolutely still has it. He’s physically in really good nick.

“The Roosters will learn a lot from their exit last year – individually as players but also collectively what it really requires to win football games.

“History shows they’ve got the right system. They’ve got a very good list, they’ve got a very good coach, so they’ll put it together.”

Keary will also have the benefit of Joseph Suaalii outside him this year, with the teenage sensation shifting from the right wing to left centre in one of the NRL’s most dangerous backlines.

Suaalii remains off contract at the end of next year, but Cronk is hopeful the youngster will remain a Rooster despite interest from rugby and the prospect of several other clubs chasing him.

“He will make his own decision but I dare say the culture that’s ingrained in the Roosters will play a big part in what he decides,” Cronk said.

Keary’s halves combination with Sam Walker is likely to be key, after the pair switched to Walker playing No.7 and Keary No.6 late last season.

Walker said the fact the pair had been unable to play a trial match together before round one mattered little.

“We had the whole pre-season block there to build on our connection,” Walker said.

“I’ve played enough games now to know where he is at. Training is as important as a game, especially a trial game.”