AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Sydney Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary.
Luke Keary has been backed to rediscover his best form after a difficult spell with the Roosters. Image by Brett Hemmings/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Keary can return to best in Roosters charge: Cronk

Scott Bailey and Darren Walton
February 25, 2023

Cooper Cronk has backed Luke Keary to recapture his best form this season, as the star five-eighth prepares to return from his fractured jaw for the Sydney Roosters in round one.

Keary is expected to run out against the Dolphins next Sunday, after sitting out both of the club’s trials following a knock in training.

One of the few three-time premiership-winning players currently in the NRL, Keary has endured a difficult period since lifting the trophy alongside Cronk in 2018 and 2019.

He was forced to help carry an injury-ravaged Roosters through the 2020 season, before his own 2021 was ruined by a torn ACL and last year was disrupted by concussion.

In that time, the Roosters have failed to advance past week two of the finals as their roster transitions.

Keary is off contract at the end of next year, and the former NSW State of Origin five-eighth has said he will not make a call on his future until the end of that season.

But Cronk said there was absolutely no pressure on the 31-year-old, who he believes is well-equipped to help the Roosters return to the heights of 2018 and 2019.

“I say this all the time: Pressure, you can’t feel it, touch it or see it. So it’s what you make of it,” Cronk told AAP.

“He absolutely still has it. He’s physically in really good nick.

“The Roosters will learn a lot from their exit last year – individually as players but also collectively what it really requires to win football games.

“History shows they’ve got the right system. They’ve got a very good list, they’ve got a very good coach, so they’ll put it together.”

Keary will also have the benefit of Joseph Suaalii outside him this year, with the teenage sensation shifting from the right wing to left centre in one of the NRL’s most dangerous backlines.

Suaalii remains off contract at the end of next year, but Cronk is hopeful the youngster will remain a Rooster despite interest from rugby and the prospect of several other clubs chasing him.

“He will make his own decision but I dare say the culture that’s ingrained in the Roosters will play a big part in what he decides,” Cronk said.

Keary’s halves combination with Sam Walker is likely to be key, after the pair switched to Walker playing No.7 and Keary No.6 late last season.

Walker said the fact the pair had been unable to play a trial match together before round one mattered little.

“We had the whole pre-season block there to build on our connection,” Walker said. 

“I’ve played enough games now to know where he is at. Training is as important as a game, especially a trial game.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.