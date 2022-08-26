AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nina Kennedy
Australia's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nina Kennedy finished second in the pole vault. Image by AP PHOTO
  • athletics, track and field

Kennedy, McSweyn earn podium finishes

Nic Spencer August 27, 2022

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nina Kennedy has continued her fine summer with a second-place finish in the women’s pole vault at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne.

Kennedy secured another podium finish with a clearance of 4.70m at the third attempt on Friday night in Switzerland.

The West Australian was beaten by Slovenia’s Tina Sutej, who cleared the same height at the second time of asking.

It has been a stellar few weeks for Kennedy, who also finished third in the World Championships and was dominant at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Finishing on the podium again reinforces to my self- confidence that I do belong on the world stage, said Kennedy.

“I’ve struggled with that sense of belonging on the world stage my whole career, so another podium finish proves to myself that I am good enough to be out there.

“I had a stomach bug on Monday, flew to Europe from Australia on Tuesday, then competed today, so I was feeling terrible if I’m honest – and it really reflects in those third attempt clearances. 

“Given the circumstances, I’m stoked with 4.70m and second place.

“I have a smaller meet in Switzerland in a few days’ time, then the Diamond League final after that. That’s the big one and it will be my last meet of the season. 

“Winning the final would honestly top this already incredible season off. Fingers crossed!”

Stewart McSweyn secured third place in the men’s 1500m with his second fastest time – 3:30.18.

At the bell, fellow Aussie Oliver Hoare was second and McSweyn third, behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

The 21-year-old Norwegian went on to finish in the world’s fastest time this year – 3:29.05 – while Kenya’s Abel Kipsang grabbed second.

McSweyn held on to third place, but Commonwealth gold medallist Hoare slipped off the pace to finish 12th.

American Aleia Hobbs won the women’s 100 metres, beating Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson in a photo finish.

Hobbs won in 10.87 seconds ahead of Jackson (10.88) while Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third (10.89).

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won in Eugene and Rabat, was disqualified for a false start while compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a three-times winner this year, pulled out of the final due to a hamstring injury.

Hobbs is only the second non-Jamaican sprinter to win a women’s 100m title in the Diamond League this year after Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in Birmingham.

“I had a good start today and I know that if I start well I can get great times. I’m happy with the 10.87, it’s another sub-10.9 for me,” Hobbs said.

In the men’s 200m, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Noah Lyles ran a great bend to win his third Diamond League title of the season with a time of 19.56 seconds.

He beat compatriot Michael Norman by two-tenths of a second in an American one-two while Jereem Richards of Trinidad & Tobago was third.

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returned to winning ways in the men’s javelin following his silver at the world championships last month. His mark of 89.08 metres with his first throw was enough for victory.

Chopra was forced to skip the Commonwealth Games earlier this month due to injury and his mark was well ahead of the second-placed Czech Republic’s Jakub Valdeich (85.88m) and American Curtis Thompson (83.72m).

with Reuters

