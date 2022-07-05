AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Samu Kerevi
Samu Kerevi will step back into the sevens fray for Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Image by AP PHOTO
  • rugby 7

Kerevi, Nawaqanitawase in 7s Games squad

Murray Wenzel July 5, 2022

Samu Kerevi will squeeze another rugby sevens cameo into his Wallabies schedule after being included for Australia’s Commonwealth Games tilt later this month in Birmingham.

The Wallabies star, man of the match in Saturday’s defeat of England, was a surprise addition for last year’s Olympics and showed his class as one of the side’s best-performed players.

The centre returned to Japanese club rugby after the Tokyo tilt but his sevens teammates kicked on, Australia currently second in the rankings with one World Series leg to play.

That won’t come until August, after Birmingham’s Games where Australia will be one of the medal fancies thanks to their rejuvenation and Kerevi’s return.

It sets up a hectic schedule for Kerevi, who will return to Suncorp Stadium with the Wallabies on Saturday and then complete the series against England in Sydney the following week.

The Wallabies then play two Tests in Argentina in August, before the remainder of the Rugby Championship against South Africa and New Zealand in September. 

NSW Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase has also been included, with Nick Malouf as captain and playmaker Maurice Longbottom the only player that featured in Gold Coast’s Games four years ago.

Australia’s women have surged back into the reckoning as dominant 2022 world champions, a summit they’ve climbed after New Zealand stole their throne with gold in extra time on the Gold Coast four years ago.

Co-captains Charlotte Caslick and Demi Hayes want revenge for that loss and will have support from fresh faces Madison Ashby, Jesse Southwell, Faith Nathan and sisters Maddison and Teagan Levi.

“The Gold Coast Games were one of the best experiences I have had in the sport, playing in front of friends and family, and coming away with a silver medal,” Hayes said.

“The sport has grown so much since then, and I have also grown as a player.

“We’ve enjoyed an incredible World Rugby Sevens Series, which was a reward for a lot of hard work, sacrifices and determination from the group. I can’t wait to get to Birmingham.”

AUSTRALIAN RUGBY SEVENS COMMONWEALTH GAMES SQUADS

Women: Charlotte Caslick, Lily Dick, Dominique Du Toit, Demi Hayes, Madison Ashby, Tia Hinds, Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, Maddison Levi, Teagan Levi, Faith Nathan, Sariah Paki, Jesse Southwell, Sharni Williams.

Men: Ben Dowling, Matt Gonzalez, Henry Hutchinson, Samu Kerevi, Nathan Lawson, Maurice Longbottom, Nick Malouf, Ben Marr, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Henry Paterson, Dietrich Roache, Corey Toole, Josh Turner.

