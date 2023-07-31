AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr.
Matildas star Sam Kerr will start from the bench in a make-or-break World Cup clash against Canada. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Kerr a sub, Fowler starts for Matildas against Canada

Anna Harrington July 31, 2023

Captain Sam Kerr will not start in the Matildas’ do-or-die Women’s World Cup clash with Canada, while returning young gun Mary Fowler has been brought straight back into Australia’s attack. 

Kerr declared herself available to play after missing Australia’s first two games with a left calf injury and looms as a potential second-half impact substitute.

Fowler, who missed the 3-2 loss to Nigeria through concussion, replaces winger Cortnee Vine in Australia’s starting line-up, with playmaker Emily van Egmond retaining her spot.

Australia, on three points, must beat Canada, who have four, at AAMI Park to guarantee passage to the round of 16.

Otherwise, they have to draw and rely on Ireland, still pointless, to beat Nigeria (four points), likely by two or more goals, in their clash that simultaneously kicks off in Brisbane to avoid an embarrassing group stage exit.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair and centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan have both overcome fitness queries to start.

MATILDAS STARTING XI VS CANADA

Mackenzie Arnold (GK); Steph Catley (C), Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Ellie Carpenter; Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Emily van Egmond; Hayley Raso, Mary Fowler, Caitlin Foord

