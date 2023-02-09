Kerr bags four to lead Chelsea into League Cup final

Sam Kerr has led Chelsea to the English League Cup final in emphatic fashion, scoring four times in a 7-0 demolition of hapless West Ham.

The Matildas skipper was bang on target yet again for the Blues, who will now meet London arch-rivals Arsenal for the silverware in the competition at Selhurst Park on March 5.

Kerr has been in prolific goalscoring touch for Chelsea this season, her quartet of goals bringing her tally to 20 in all competitions.

On this occasion it was her Matildas teammate Mackenzie Arnold who bore the brunt of her form.

Kerr secured her hat-trick in the first half, starting as early as the third minute followed by goals in the 22nd and in stoppage time. She bagged another in the 60th to complete her scoring.

Her first was from a free-kick at the far post while her second of the night came from a pass from Erin Cuthbert which she rifled into the top corner.

Kerr secured her treble when she slotted in a stray ball in the box after Hawa Cissoko fell over in attempting a backpass, before nodding in Eve Perisset’s cross on the hour.

Fran Kirby, Lauren James and Guro Reiten also got on the scoresheet in a nightmare evening for West Ham manager Paul Konchesky despite making four changes in the second half.

Chelsea’s demolition of the Hammers sets up an intriguing tie with the Gunners, where Kerr will come face to face with fellow Aussies Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley.

Emma Hayes’s team had a much tougher time reaching the final beating holders Manchester City 1-0, the decisive goal arriving in time added on after 90 minutes.

