 Kerr finishes third in women's Ballon d'Or - Australian Associated Press

Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr has been ranked the third best player in the world for 2021 by the Ballon d'Or voters. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Kerr finishes third in women’s Ballon d’Or

AAP November 30, 2021

Matildas and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has placed third in the prestigious women’s Ballon d’Or award.

The Australia captain was only behind Spain and Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso in the voting.

Kerr scored 21 goals in the English Women’s Super League to land the Golden Boot and then six for Australia at the Tokyo Games – and has maintained her excellent this season with 13 goals in 12 games this season.

The Matildas captain has been rewarded for her goalscoring prowess over the year which has seen her win the Golden Boot as the top scorer in England’s Women’s Super League with Chelsea while also continuing to prove a totem for the Australian national team at the Olympics.

Putellas won the top prize for the first time after an outstanding season for club and country.

The 27-year-old midfielder helped Barca win the treble and scored 26 goals in 42 games overall.

She netted in the Champions League final against Kerr’s Chelsea, and in August she was named UEFA women’s player of the year.

“I’m very emotional, it’s a very special moment,” she said at the Paris ceremony through a translator.

“I would like to start by thanking all my teammates, especially my current (Barcelona) teammates. For me it’s a collective success.”

The only previous women’s award winners are Norway striker Ada Hegerberg in 2018, and US forward Megan Rapinoe in 2019.

The 2020 awards were cancelled because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the season.

with AP

