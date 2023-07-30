Kerr’s Matildas raring for do-or-die Canada WWC clash

The Matildas have their backs to the wall and their Women’s World Cup on the line.

But defender Ellie Carpenter reckons that’s just how they like it.

And with Sam Kerr back in their corner, they’ve got every reason to believe they can pull off the great escape.

Australia, on three points, must beat Canada, who have four, at a packed AAMI Park in Melbourne on Monday night to guarantee passage to the round of 16.

Otherwise, they have to rely on Ireland, still pointless, to beat Nigeria (four points) in the game that kicks off in Brisbane at the same time, likely by two or more goals, to avoid an embarrassing group stage exit at their home World Cup.

“Obviously, it’s a unique situation, but it’s not unique for us,” Carpenter told reporters.

“I feel like we always have our backs against the wall in big pressure moments and it’s not new to us.

“And, honestly, I feel like we’re the best when we have our backs to the wall.

“It’s a do-or-die game and, with our spirit, we all know we have to leave everything out there on Monday.”

Coach Tony Gustavsson’s job could well be on the line after Thursday’s disastrous 3-2 loss to Nigeria left the Matildas with it all to do.

Climbing that mountain appears a little less daunting with Kerr confirming she’s fit and available to play a role against the Olympic champions.

“Obviously, having the captain back is the best feeling that we can have as a group, as a squad,” Carpenter said.

“It’s a massive boost. She’s a world class striker. She’s our captain. She’s our leader on and off the field.

“We have to win and having her available is the biggest boost that we can have.

“When she had her boots on, it was a lovely sight to see and we’re all very happy and positive.”

Carpenter insisted Nigeria’s goals had all come through Australia’s own mistakes, so they knew exactly how to remedy the situation.

She also won’t read too much into Australia losing 1-0 to Canada in Brisbane and 2-1 in Sydney last year.

“At the World Cup, anyone can win on any given day. So it’s about what team wants it the most and who performs.”

Kerr, who was held goalless in both those Canada games, said: “I’m really confident.

“Last time we played Canada, we didn’t get the results but we had four or five players out missing and we feel really confident.

“We’ve grown so much over the last year.”