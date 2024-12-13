AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Houses in Brisane.
Two final data readouts could prove pivotal to the Reserve Bank's next decision on interest rates. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Key data that could save fading February rate-cut hopes

Jacob Shteyman December 13, 2024

Most economists have written off a February interest rate cut but there remain two crucial data releases that could convince the Reserve Bank of Australia otherwise.

A drastically stronger than predicted Australian Bureau of Statistics labour market report on Thursday caused economists and bonds traders to scale back their expectations.

Softer economic growth figures and a dovish tilt in the RBA’s commentary following its December rate meeting on Tuesday had raised hopes of a February rate cut.

That was offset by the unexpected drop in unemployment to 3.9 per cent, said ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell.

ANZ, along with Westpac and NAB, predicts the RBA to start its monetary easing cycle in May, given the central bank’s concerns inflation remains too high and unemployment too low.

Three of the big banks expect the RBA to start monetary easing in May.
 ANZ, along with Westpac and NAB, predicts the RBA to start its monetary easing cycle in May. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

But big four outlier Commonwealth Bank still holds out hope for a February cut.

Despite conceding the labour market data weakened the case for a cut, CBA economist Gareth Aird believes the remaining inflation and labour market prints before the RBA’s next meeting will coax the doves back out of the cage.

It will almost certainly require trimmed mean inflation – released on January 29 – to come in below 0.6 per cent for the December quarter, Mr Aird said, a significant reduction from the 0.8 per cent figure in the September quarter.

The labour market would need to show signs of softening too, he added.

Softer wages data of late suggested the central bank should not be so worried about the low unemployment rate contributing to inflation, Mr Aird said.

The RBA estimates the non‑accelerating inflation rate of unemployment (NAIRU) – which represents so-called full employment or the unemployment rate consistent with maintaining stable inflation – to be 4.5 per cent.

“Australia should be able to run an unemployment rate of about 4.0 per cent and see inflation within the target band sustainably,” Mr Aird said.

“But we don’t know if the RBA shares our view (or is coming around to our view).”

Data from online jobs marketplace Seek’s November employment report painted a softer picture of labour demand, Mr Aird said.

Unemployment data
 Latest unemployment data has surprised most observers. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS 

Job ads fell 1.1 per cent over the month, while applications per job ad rose 3.4 per cent – the largest increase since April.

JP Morgan analyst Ben Jarman also predicted a February cut, despite the unemployment result being particularly surprising since it diverged from softening in other economic data and survey proxies for labour demand.

But there were enough “unusual dynamics in the details” to suggest nothing had fundamentally changed in the labour market.

Bond traders were optimistic too, with the money market implying a 55 per cent probability of a February rate cut, albeit down from more than a two-thirds chance.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.