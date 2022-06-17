Key outcomes from national cabinet meeting

OUTCOMES FROM FIRST ALBANESE NATIONAL CABINET

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with state and territory leaders in Canberra face-to-face on Friday for the first time since being elected.

* Three-month extension of COVID-19 pandemic-related payments for three months to December 31 at a cost of $760 million.

* Review of health funding and arrangements, including the connections between GPs, hospitals, the National Disability Insurance Scheme and aged care.

* Federal government to work with states and territories to determine the final locations for Medicare Urgent Care Clinics.

* Work to start on addressing a backlog in processing visa applications in areas of skills shortages, reduce visa processing times and prioritise training and migration.

* Treasurers to provide advice within three months on pressures on Commonwealth and state and territory budgets and areas of joint funding responsibility.

* National cabinet to meet again before the October 25 federal Labor budget.

* States and territories expressed their support for the Commonwealth’s commitment to progress a referendum to constitutionally enshrine a Voice to Parliament in the Constitution as a matter of priority.

* Agreement to work together on energy markets, streamlining disaster recovery funding arrangements and boosting productivity.

* Leaders affirmed a shared commitment to the new national emissions target of 43 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

* A local government representative will attend meetings once a year.

* National cabinet will meet a minimum of four times a year.