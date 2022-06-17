AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The leaders gather in Canberra.
Australia's leaders have agreed on health funding and a number of other policy areas. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Key outcomes from national cabinet meeting

Paul Osborne June 17, 2022

OUTCOMES FROM FIRST ALBANESE NATIONAL CABINET

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with state and territory leaders in Canberra face-to-face on Friday for the first time since being elected.

* Three-month extension of COVID-19 pandemic-related payments for three months to December 31 at a cost of $760 million.

* Review of health funding and arrangements, including the connections between GPs, hospitals, the National Disability Insurance Scheme and aged care.

* Federal government to work with states and territories to determine the final locations for Medicare Urgent Care Clinics.

* Work to start on addressing a backlog in processing visa applications in areas of skills shortages, reduce visa processing times and prioritise training and migration.

* Treasurers to provide advice within three months on pressures on Commonwealth and state and territory budgets and areas of joint funding responsibility.

* National cabinet to meet again before the October 25 federal Labor budget. 

* States and territories expressed their support for the Commonwealth’s commitment to progress a referendum to constitutionally enshrine a Voice to Parliament in the Constitution as a matter of priority.

* Agreement to work together on energy markets, streamlining disaster recovery funding arrangements and boosting productivity.

* Leaders affirmed a shared commitment to the new national emissions target of 43 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

* A local government representative will attend meetings once a year.

* National cabinet will meet a minimum of four times a year.

