AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Nathan Williamson speaking at a microphone
Former deputy secretary Nathan Williamson will give evidence at the robodebt royal commission. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • pension and welfare

Key robodebt defender set to face royal commission

Alex Mitchell February 3, 2023

A Social Services department official who others claim insisted the robodebt scheme was legal will front the royal commission on Friday.

Former deputy secretary Nathan Williamson will give evidence a week after former payment integrity worker Allyson Essex claimed he told her it was “really clear” the scheme was lawful despite external legal advice suggesting the opposite was true.

“I told (Mr Williamson) about the … advice and said we have got advice that says it’s not legal,” Ms Essex told the commission last week.

“His response to me was ‘it’s legal, it’s really clear that it’s legal. By all means, if we have a robust advice, let’s evaluate the situation. But it’s legal’.”

The Centrelink debt recovery scheme operated between 2015 and 2019 but continued well after significant concerns were raised about its legality.

It recovered more than $750 million from more than 380,000 people and several people took their own lives while being pursued for false debts.

The unlawful scheme involved using annual tax office data to calculate fortnightly earnings and automatically issue welfare debt notices.

The Department of Social Services has been accused of having a culture in which employees were afraid to escalate legal concerns about the scheme.

Ms Essex told the commission she only planned to tell Mr Williamson about the legal advice “when the time is right”, which prompted counsel assisting Angus Scott to ask “surely the right time was immediately”.

A partner at a leading auditing firm will also face the royal commission on Friday.

Shane West from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) will give evidence about an external review former minister Alan Tudge commissioned the firm to perform in 2017.

At that stage, legal problems regarding the welfare payment management system were emerging, with the Commonwealth ombudsman running a separate investigation.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.