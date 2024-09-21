AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at ASEAN 2022
Anthony Albanese will take the Quad agenda forward once Joe Biden leaves office, an expert says. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Key role for Australia in Biden’s final Quad summit

Andrew Brown September 21, 2024

The Quad leaders summit may be a “final victory lap” for US President Joe Biden but Australia will still have a crucial role to play, experts say.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet with leaders of the US, Japan and India in the US state of Delaware for the fourth in-person meeting of the Quad.

While security and stability in the Indo-Pacific will dominate discussions, the summit will be the last attended by the outgoing US president before November’s election.

File photo of Anthony Albanese boarding a plane
 Anthony Albanese will have one-on-one talks with the US president ahead of the Quad meeting. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

The Quad had brought a united front in the region despite the perception it had not delivered tangible results, the Lowy Institute’s Southeast Asia Program director Susannah Patton said.

“The Quad in many ways is the centrepiece of the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy, so it’s important to the US they do this final victory lap and finish on a high note,” she told AAP.

“This summit in the US is an effort by the Biden team to show (the Quad) is working and bringing the four countries together and there is coherence among those partners to have a willingness to present an alternative vision to China.”

While Australia may be the smallest of the Quad nations, Ms Patton said it would have a critical role given its proximity to Pacific nations and China.

“Australia will definitely be important because Albanese will be one of only two leaders still there to take the agenda forward, and there’s a lot of appreciation for the role Australia is playing in the region and the Pacific,” she said.

“Australia’s position as a country within the Indo-Pacific is something that contributes to those conversations.”

Quad leaders during a virtual meeting in 2021
 Joe Biden has been a champion of the Quad and US engagement in the region, Anthony Albanese says. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS 

The Quad meeting will come after Mr Albanese holds one-on-one talks with Mr Biden.

Ahead of the summit, the prime minister said security in the region would feature highly in the talks between Quad leaders.

“We will be discussing ways in which we can provide further support in the region, to developing nations, including the action that we are taking together on climate change and supporting their energy security,” he said.

“President Biden has been a great friend of Australia. He’s been a champion of the Quad, he has been a strong advocate of an increase of US engagement in our region in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The upcoming Quad meeting would not differ greatly from previous summits but it was important the group demonstrate real outcomes, United States Studies Centre research fellow Tom Corben said.

“The stock placed in the Quad as a bellwether of US strategy in Asia can be overstated,” he told AAP.

“It is now beyond the point for flashy statements and it’s time for concrete action.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.