Usman Khawaja
Usman Khawaja is closing in on a piece of Australian Test cricket batting history. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Khawaja on cusp of Aussie Test record

Joel Gould October 10, 2022

Usman Khawaja needs just 141 runs in his next four Tests to secure the highest aggregate in a calendar year by an Australian batsman over the age of 35 in Test match history.

The 35-year-old Queensland captain has scored 888 runs in seven Tests this year and with two against the West Indies and another two against South Africa to come in 2022, the aggregate record is well within his grasp.

Only Adam Voges (1028 runs in 12 Tests in 2015) and Don Bradman (1025 runs in eight Tests in 1948) have made 1000 runs in a calendar year for Australia  post-35 years of age.

Khawaja warmed up for the challenges ahead with a classy 72 for the Bulls batting at No.4 in their big win over Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield season opener.

Bulls coach Wade Seccombe explained why Khawaja is playing his best cricket in his twilight years.

“He is a very relaxed and contented man at the minute,” Seccombe told AAP.

“He is that smidge older. He’s got a wonderful little family and I think he is viewing the opportunity to play Test cricket as the icing on the cake for what has been a good career anyway.

“Usman really wants to set the tone in our group and one of the best ways a leader can lead is by his actions out on the paddock.”

Khawaja spent two and half years in the Test wilderness before his recall as an opener against England at the SCG in January this year where he scored 137 and an unbeaten 101. That was on the back of a stellar Shield season for the Bulls where his 529 runs at an average of 58.77 made a compelling case to selectors.

After his Test return, Khawaja made two centuries and two scores of more than 90 in Pakistan and continued his form in Sri Lanka.

“It’s very impressive,” Seccombe said.

“Usman showed that he is very adaptable and can score big runs in different conditions.

“Batters love batting. Give them a chance and they will bat all day and Usman is no different. He wants to put his best out there every time he goes out.”

