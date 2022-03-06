Khawaja, Warner put Australia back in Test

Usman Khawaja’s 97 has put Australia back in the first Test against Pakistan, helping them to 2-222 at tea on day three in reply to the hosts’ 4(dec)-476.

Khawaja fell shortly before the break, caught at bat-pad as he attempted to reverse sweep Nauman Ali but only succeeded in gloving to Imam-ul-Haq in close.

The dismissal denied him what would have been an emotional century in his first Test in his birth nation, having spent his early years in nearby Islamabad.

Nevertheless, the innings has given Australia the chance to pursue the match when after day two it appeared only one side could win.

Australia had made clear their desire to bat well into day four before play on Sunday, still eying a chance to win if they could build a sizeable lead and bowl at Pakistan on the final day.

And Khawaja heeded the call, combining with childhood opening partner David Warner (68) for a 156-run opening stand.

Crucially their runs also came at a quick rate, going at more than four an over in the first session before the scoring settled in the second.

While Warner battled through the early stages, Khawaja made an immediate statement by putting the pressure back on Pakistan’s quicks.

He his 15 boundaries in his 97, reverse-sweeping spinners and at one stage backing away to upper-cut Naseem Shah through backward point.

The 35-year-old was dropped twice on 22 and 62, but responded to both chances by hitting boundaries the following balls.

Warner meanwhile wore two blows to his body from Naseem and almost had one delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi take his edge before he had even scored.

But he exploded with three boundaries in one over from Iftikhar Ahmed, reaching his half-century with his first as he began to put away anything wide.

He eventually fell trying to go back and cut a ball that was too full from Sajid Khan, as it stayed low and took his middle and off stump.

The pair’s dismissals slowed Australia’s run-rate, with the key pair of Marnus Labuschange (33) and Steve Smith (12) at the crease at tea.