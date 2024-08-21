AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Constables Matthew Minz (left), Stephanie Abbott and Justin Drier.
Stephanie Abbott was among officers to give evidence at an inquest into fatal shootings in 2022. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Killer family ‘fixated’ on police before shootings

Rex Martinich August 21, 2024

A senior officer would have been alerted to a family of killers “fixated” on police if he had access to interstate reports ahead of a fatal ambush of uniformed colleagues, a coroner has been told.

Brothers Nathaniel, 46, and Gareth Train, 47, opened fire on four junior constables as they walked up the driveway of a remote property at Wieambilla, west of Brisbane, late in the afternoon of December 12, 2022.

State Coroner Terry Ryan previously heard NSW Police Detective Senior Constable Tim Montgomery contacted Chinchilla officers near Wieambilla asking if they could attend the property for a missing persons “welfare check” on Nathaniel Train, but did not share the latest police reports.

Some of the reports summarised emails from Gareth Train telling his brother officers wanted to “see you dead” and vowing to “greet them as they deserve” if they turned up to his remote bush property.

Stacey, Gareth Train and Nathaniel Train
 Stacey, Gareth Train and Nathaniel Train were shot dead by police after they refused to surrender. Image by HANDOUT/CORONERS COURT OF QUEENSLAND 

Queensland Detective Chief Inspector Garry Watts testified in Brisbane Coroners Court on Wednesday he would have held back officers from attending the Wieambilla property if he had seen the emails.

Det Insp Watts was the operations manager for the police southwest district that included Wieambilla at the time of the shootings.

“The last two emails, if brought to my attention, would have required further investigation before attending,” he said.

The detective said he would have referred the emails to the Brisbane-based Queensland Fixated Threat Assessment Centre for its opinion on the contents.

Det Insp Watts agreed the centre’s work “includes people fixated on police” as well as politicians and public figures.

Nathaniel Train had been reported missing in NSW nearly three weeks before the shootings and had an outstanding arrest warrant for Queensland offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Garry Watts
 Garry Watts says he wouldn’t have let police go to the property if he had read the Train emails. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

The Train brothers used high-powered rifles to kill officers Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, during the ambush while Randall Kirk retreated under fire and Keely Brough hid for more than two hours.

Det Insp Watts said he could not see a threat to police in the emails despite Gareth Train claiming in the messages people he knew were working with officers on a plan to kill his brother.

“SERT (Special Emergency Response Team) would not have been engaged just on that information alone,” Det Insp Watts said.

The specialist Queensland team can deploy heavily armed officers in armoured vehicles and the unit was sent to the scene after the Trains had killed three people.

Mr Ryan heard a more in-depth background check of the Trains before the shootings would not have produced police files that labelled them a terrorist threat. 

Det Insp Watts said there was “no rush” on Nathaniel Train’s missing persons case and he would have at least consulted with his detectives if given access to the full NSW police report.

Queensland Senior Constable Stephanie Abbott said she would not have instructed junior officers to go to the Wieambilla property if she saw Gareth Train’s emails.

Senior Constable Stephanie Abbott (centre)
 Stephanie Abbott told police officers to go to the Wieambilla property. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

“In (your prior interview) you said there were literally a million other things you would have done? Some of the other things you mentioned were getting intel, speaking to counterterrorism, speaking to other Train family members?” Sen Const Abbott was asked.

“Yes,” she said.

Sen Const Abbott said she did background checks and passed on the relevant information she had about the Trains at the time to the officers in an email, including that Nathaniel Train had a licence for two rifles and a shotgun.

“I said ‘if it gets too dark, don’t go down there in the dark’,” Sen Const Abbott said.

Nathaniel Train joined Gareth and his sibling’s wife Stacey, 45, to kill neighbour Alan Dare, 58, soon after fatally shooting the two constables.

All three Trains were shot dead by specialist officers hours later after they refused to negotiate or surrender.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.