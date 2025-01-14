AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
King
Alana King took 4-25 to spin Australia to a 21-run victory over England in the second ODI. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

King, Garth and Perry star in Australia’s ODI Ashes win

Oliver Caffrey January 14, 2025

Australia have defended a paltry 180 in the second ODI against England in Melbourne, securing a dramatic 21-run win that gives them a crucial early lead in the women’s Ashes.

After comfortably winning the series-opener in Sydney on Sunday, Australia were in danger of slumping to a heavy defeat when they collapsed to their lowest score batting first on home soil since 2009.

But on a Junction Oval pitch providing plenty of assistance for the bowlers, Australia rallied through spinner Alana King (4-25) and Irish-born seamer Kim Garth (3-37) to bowl England out for 159 in the 49th over.

Garth
 Seamer Kim Garth, appealing here for the wicket of Tammy Beaumont, took 3-37. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

King, who claimed her best WODI figures, came seriously close to taking a hat-trick when she beat the bat of Lauren Filer the ball after dismissing Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone.

But the 29-year-old’s most important wicket was superstar batter Nat Sciver-Brunt, who made 35 and was always going to be the key to England’s fortunes in the run chase.

Keeper Amy Jones (47no from 103 balls) threatened to lift England to victory after she was dropped by Australia star Ashleigh Gardner on 21.

But Jones tried to hit all the runs herself, as she refused to take singles and allow Australia to bowl at her lower-order partners.

But Jones forgot to run on the last ball of the 48th over with No.11 Lauren Bell then bowled by Megan Schutt off the next delivery.

Australia go up 4-0 in the multi-format series, with each of the three ODIs and T20s earning the winner two points and the day-night Test at the MCG worth four.

It was a dramatic turnaround for Alyssa Healy’s team after they fell into trouble on Tuesday when they were sent in to bat by England captain Heather Knight.

Cruising at 1-92, Australia then lost 9-88 as they were undone by spin with England star Ecclestone (4-35) and Alice Capsey (3-22) running riot.

Australia were bowled out in the 45th over, with only King (13) reaching double figures of the batters six-to-11.

Ellyse Perry.
 Ellyse Perry top-scored for Australia with 60 in the second ODI against England. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

Star allrounder Ellyse Perry (60) made the only sizeable contribution, boosting England’s chances of levelling the series as they aim to win the Ashes for the first time since 2013.

Australia lost 4-7 in 27 balls during the middle of their innings, with the key wickets of Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Perry and the out-of-form Tahlia McGrath all falling.

women's ashes
 Sophie Ecclestone has grabbed four wickets in the second Ashes ODI against Australia. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

Capsey claimed the big wicket of Perry, with England successfully reviewing an lbw shout.

Vice-captain McGrath’s spot is in jeopardy, scoring just 463 runs at 22.04 in international cricket since the start of 2024.

Young opener Georgia Voll, who starred when she filled in for injured captain Healy against India recently, is patiently waiting for her next opportunity.

The third and final ODI will take place in Hobart on Friday, with the T20 segment of the Ashes starting on Monday in Sydney.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.