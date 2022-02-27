AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Star Sydney Kings import Jaylen Adams.
Jaylen Adams landed a three-pointer with 3.5 seconds to go as the Sydney Kings beat Adelaide 93-90. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • basketball

Kings beat Adelaide to extend NBL streak

Steve Barrett February 27, 2022

Superstar import Jaylen Adams’ massive three-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining has launched the Sydney Kings back into the NBL top four after a nail-biting 93-90 victory over the Adelaide 36ers.

After MVP candidate Adams (26 points, seven assists) buried the critical basket for his fifth three-pointer, the Sixers called two time-outs but fluffed the last play.

Daniel Johnson was only able to throw up an under-pressure, off-balance, off-target two-pointer.

Kings co-captain Xavier Cooks (25 points, 10 rebounds) was as influential as Adams at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in securing red-hot Sydney’s fifth successive victory as he narrowly shaded Cam Bairstow (18, eight) in an engrossing front-court duel.

“It was a heck of a basketball game,” Kings coach Chase Buford said.

“Adelaide came at us from the opening tip and we struggled to guard them one-on-one for a lot of the night.

“In the second half we did a much better job of limiting them to second-chance opportunities.”

Dusty Hannahs (24 points) provided instant offence off the bench for the 36ers, who led at every change, belted Sydney in the rebound count (46-34), but simply had no answers for Adams.

Adams fired 18 of his points in the first half, including four-of-four from deep, but it was the Sixers who had their noses in front, 25-23 at quarter-time and 47-45 at half-time, which ended with a miraculous Cooks’ triple on the bell.

Cooks’ thunderous dunk for a three-point play was the highlight of the third stanza, which Adelaide finished with a 6-0 run to hold sway 71-69 at the last change.

Shaun Bruce sank two treys and Cooks gradually got on top of Bairstow as Sydney threatened to pull away in the fourth.

Hannahs’ slick drive and floating finish with 47 seconds left tied the scores before Adams broke the deadlock in spectacular style.

“Great start, great energy and the execution of the game plan was very solid,” 36ers coach CJ Bruton said of his team’s valiant performance.

“We took the right shots but unfortunately we came up short again.

“He (Adams) is an elite player and Cooks did Cooks things.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.