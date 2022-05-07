Kings plan to use bigs more in second GF

Sydney plan to give their big men more shots in game two of the NBL grand-final series, irrespective of the fitness status of star guard Jaylen Adams.

League MVP Adams exited Friday’s opening match against Tasmania early in the final quarter and was seen applying an ice pack to his left hamstring.

The club will issue an update later on Saturday, with Adams not expected to play in Sunday’s game in Hobart and in doubt for the remainder of the best-of-five series.

Former NBA guard Adams has been the Kings talisman this season.

He is the only NBL player to have made a three-pointer in every match he has played this season and the Kings were 2-3 without him earlier in the season when he was out with an ankle injury.

While Sydney shot at an impressive 54 per cent from the field and almost 48 per cent from three-point range in their 95-78 home win on Friday, one noticeable aspect was the lack of shots from their bigs.

Captain and forward Xavier Cooks took just six attempts and centre Jarell Martin five, but between them they made eight of 11 shots.

‘I told Jarell in the locker room ‘we’re going to do a better job of getting you the ball in the pocket in the next game’,” Kings coach Chase Buford said.

“I think against these guys, if they want to hedge and pull their big defenders out of the ball far away from the rim, we’ve got to find a way to get the ball to our bigs in the pocket and let them be playmakers.”

Only one team in the last 24 seasons has won the NBL grand-final series after losing the first game, and Tasmania have yet to win a game this season in which they have conceded at least 87 points.

JackJumpers coach Scott Roth said his team would need to guard the three-point line better and stressed they had experience of coming from a game down to win a finals series.

“It’s the same thing what we did in (the semi-final series against Melbourne) United, lost the first game there and learnt from it,” Roth said.

“We’ve got 36 hours to flip the script and go back through it and toss up some things and on to Sunday.”

He expected the atmosphere at a sold out MyState Bank Arena to be electric.

“We’re going to have 5,000 people right behind us pushing us and that’s a big advantage and I think our last couple of games have had that atmosphere here and so we’ve really learnt to thrive on it and use it.”

Sydney won one of their two regular-season away games against the JackJumpers and were an impressive 11-4 on the road this season.

“I know the JackJumpers faithfuls are going to be raucous so we’ll have to be ready for that, but I think our group embraces that type of environment and those type of moments,” Buford said.

One key for Tasmania is getting more out of import guards Josh Adams and Josh Magette, who shot a combined seven from 28 in game one.