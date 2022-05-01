AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Sydney Kings v Illawarra Hawks NBL semi-finals
Jaylen Adams has carried the Sydney Kings to victory over the Illawarra Hawks in their NBL semi. Image by Nathan Hopkins/AAP PHOTOS
  • basketball

Kings sweep Hawks to reach NBL grand final

Adrian Warren May 1, 2022

Newly crowned NBL MVP Jaylen Adams has underlined his status with a brilliant display to guide the Sydney Kings to the grand final series, courtesy of a 99-87 home win over the Illawarra Hawks.

Sydney trailed for almost all of the middle quarters, and by as many as 15 points, but Adams hit a series of big second-half shots to lead them to 2-0 semi-final series sweep.

He finished with a game-high 29 points, shooting 62 per cent from the field including four of seven long bombs.

His fellow imports Jarell Martin and Ian Clark added 23 points and 17 respectively with Xavier Cooks chipping in with 16.

Tyler Harvey scored 21 points and Duop Reath 20 for the Hawks.

Adams hit a clutch three-pointer with about a minute to play to go to give Sydney a five-point buffer which broke the Hawks’ resistance.

It’s the seventh time Sydney have made the grand final series and Chase Buford becomes the first of 13 Kings coaches to sweep his first finals series.

Sydney will play the winner of Monday’s game three decider between Melbourne United and the Tasmania JackJumpers.

It was the first time since the first of his 22 consecutive NBL semi-finals, that Hawks coach Brain Goorjian had been swept.

The visitors led for just 35 seconds of the opening quarter, making the first bucket and the last, with a three-pointer to Justinian Jessup giving them a 23-22 advantage.

The Hawks held onto the lead for the entire second quarter, outscoring Sydney 31-22 to take a 54-44 advantage into halftime.

Sydney then outscored the Hawks 25-13 to go ahead lead 69-67 at three-quarter time.

A three to Dejan Vasilijevic gave Sydney a five-point lead, but the Hawks went on a 9-0 run to hit the front by four, before Adams then took over.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.