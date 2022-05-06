AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jaylen Adams.
Sydney's Jaylen Adams scored 18 points before leaving Game 1 of the NBL grand final with an injury. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • basketball

Kings win NBL grand final Game 1

Adrian Warren May 6, 2022

Sydney have scored a 95-78 home win over Tasmania in the opening game of the NBL grand final series, but a question mark lingers over the fitness of their league MVP Jaylen Adams.

Former NBA guard Adams, who was the game-high scorer with 18 points, walked down the race early in the fourth quarter with Sydney holding a 15-point lead.

The JackJumpers scored the next seven points to cut the deficit down to eight, but the Kings steadied and quickly got the margin back into double figures and cruised to the finish.

Sydney shot 54 per cent form the field and hit 11 of 23 three-pointers while Tasmania made just 35 per cent of their shots.

Game 2 takes place in Tasmania on Sunday.

After a tight first half in which the Kings led by four and three at quarter time and halftime respectively, the home side pulled away in the third.

They outscored the JackJumpers  28-18 with Adams notching eight points and Tasmania contributing to their own woes by committing eight turnovers in the third quarter.

Sydney’s other former NBA player, Ian Clark, enjoyed a fine shooting night, finishing with 17 points on 7 of 10 from the field and making all three of his long bomb attempts.

Kings captain and forward Xavier Cooks logged 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Dejan Vasiljevic also banked 14 points.

For Tasmania, Jack McVeigh and Mikyle Mcintosh had 14 while Josh Adams and Clint Steindl each tallied 13.

The JackJumpers led for less than 80 seconds of the match, but never allowed the Kings more than a seven-point advantage through the first two quarters.

In front of 12,765 fans at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney scored the opening five points of the game and the visiting JackJumpers missed their first four field goal attempts.

It took almost three minutes for Tasmania to register their first score, but successive three-pointers to McVeigh got them going.

They trailed by seven in the second period but four players each hit triples to keep them in the game.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.