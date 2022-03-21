AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SENATOR KIMBERLEY KITCHING FUNERAL
Labor's Penny Wong, one of those accused of bullying Kimberley Kitching, arrives at the funeral. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • funeral

Kitching’s widower slams Labor ‘cabal’

Emily Woods March 21, 2022

Senator Kimberley Kitching’s widower says she deserved more than the “unpleasantness of cantankerous cabal”, referencing Labor infighting before the 52-year-old’s sudden death.

Family, friends and federal politicians from both major parties have gathered at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne on Monday to farewell the Victorian Labor senator, who died suddenly last month of a suspected heart attack. 

In the wake of her death, reports have emerged the senator was ostracised and bullied by members of Labor’s Senate leadership team.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Defence Minister Peter Dutton, Attorney-General Michaelia Cash, close friend and former Labor leader Bill Shorten and construction union boss John Setka were all seen arriving for the service.

Three Labor senators accused in the media of bullying the late senator – Kristina Keneally, Penny Wong and Katy Gallagher – are also in attendance.

Senator Kitching’s husband, Andrew Landeryou, remembered her as a kind, creative and courageous woman who was unafraid of “all foes”.

He said her friends and staff were “angry about how she was treated” by others within the Labor party.

“Kimberley’s political and moral judgement was vastly superior to the small number of those who opposed her internally,” he told mourners.

“Of course there’s a lot I could say about the unpleasantness of a cantankerous cabal… But I hope it’s sufficient to say she deserved so very much better.”

Mr Landeryou said he was angry that he did not persuade his wife to slow down in the lead up to her sudden death.

“I’m angry I wasn’t driving her on that busy day, because I often did,” he said.

“I’m angry I didn’t meddle enough in her health, I’m angry I failed and failed again to persuade her to slow down and angry I didn’t protect her from menace and fear.”

Labor senator Don Farrell opened the service by reading out a tribute from Senate president Slade Brockman.

“Kimberley was an exemplar of a senator, using her role within the Senate and its committees in driving policy change,” he said.

“Kimberley brought to Australian politics a worldview that transcended narrow partisan boundaries. She had a clear moral compass, to which she always held true. She believed in and championed Australian democracy.”

