Colin Munro.
NZ batter Colin Munro will remain with the Brisbane Heat for the next two BBL seasons. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Kiwi Colin Munro re-signs with Brisbane Heat until 2026

Joel Gould July 2, 2024

The Brisbane Heat have taken a key step towards defending their Big Bash title by re-signing New Zealand batting sensation Colin Munro for a further two seasons.

The left-handed journeyman has played 428 T20 matches in multiple competitions and scored 10,961 runs at a career strike-rate of 141.25, with five centuries and 67 half-centuries.

The 37-year-old lines up for his third season with the Heat and is the BBL’s fourth player to be signed under new rules which allow each club to sign one international on a multi-year deal ahead of the overseas player draft.

Munro, who was a member of the Perth Scorchers’ 2021-22 BBL title win, has played the past two seasons with the Heat and scored 502 runs with blistering knocks of 98 and 99 not out.

In both seasons he left early to join the Desert Vipers in the UAE-based ILT20 competition but his new Heat deal will ensure Munro is available for all BBL matches, including finals.

Colin Munro.
 Colin Munro launches into a leg-side slog against Hobart at the Gabba. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS 

England international and former Heat star Sam Billings has joined Sydney Thunder next season while Brisbane cult hero and last season’s finals hero Josh Brown will link with Melbourne Renegades.

Munro will lead a strong Brisbane line-up, alongside Australia’s Usman Khawaja and Matt Renshaw, and wants to be part of a championship side.

“It was pretty poignant being away and watching the boys go one better to win the title, after going through the disappointment of the previous season when we got beaten at the death in the final,'” Munro said.

“It’s a strong squad again and I’m looking forward to being part of what we can build together. There are always opportunities to get better and as a group, we should be excited about the new goals we will pursue this summer.”

Munro has played Test, ODI and T20 cricket for New Zealand but feels right at home in Brisbane.

“Playing at a packed Gabba again, especially in front of family and friends, is such a highlight and the way the fans have embraced the team in the past few seasons has been brilliant to experience,” he said.

Munro is the fourth overseas player to sign a multi-year deal, after Sam Billings at the Sydney Thunder, Sam Curran with the Melbourne Stars) and Chris Jordan in Hobart.

Clubs can sign other overseas talent in September’s draft.

Cricket Australia are expected to unveil their schedule for both the BBL and WBBL next week, with the Thunder confirming on Tuesday they will play three women’s matches at Drummoyne this year.

