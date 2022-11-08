Kiwis pack hold no fears for Kangaroos

Australian back-rower Angus Crichton says his side won’t be intimidated by the brute force of New Zealand’s forward pack when they face off in the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals.

The Kangaroos have waltzed their way into the last four with ease but the game with the Kiwis at Elland Road on Friday (Saturday AEDT) represents their first challenge of the tournament.

Veteran Kiwis winger Jordan Rapana described this iteration of the New Zealand pack as the best he has played with.

Given the strength in depth available to Michael Maguire it would be hard to disagree.

Every forward in the Kiwis squad played in the NRL finals series with the likes of James Fisher-Harris, Joe Tapine, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Nelson Asofa-Solomona among them.

Waerea-Hargreaves is eligible to play after serving a suspension and Crichton says that if he is selected, his Sydney Roosters teammate won’t need any provocation to rise to the occasion.

“He’s always at that level, I don’t think I need to bait him,” Crichton told AAP.

“He’s a great person off the field but he’s an animal on it.

“He’s always been there as a role model and mentor for me and I’m excited to play against him.

“He’s a quality person but a lot of people don’t see that, they just see the savage who goes out there and plays as hard as he can.”

Crichton expects to have his hands full this week, with Asofa-Solomona heading in his direction.

The towering forward has been shifted to an edge, pitting him against his Melbourne teammate and influential Australian five-eighth Cameron Munster.

It will be Crichton’s job to keep all of the 200cm and 130kg of Asofa-Solomona in check and act as Munster’s bodyguard.

“I love it, I’m excited for Nelson,” Crichton said.

“We’ve seen how much of a beast he can be and the damage he can do.

“He’s a big threat, it’s my job to nullify that.

“I think he’s dangerous whether that’s through the middle or on the right edge but I’m keen to lock horns with him.”