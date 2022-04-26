AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brodie Grundy
Brodie Grundy will face a long stint on the sidelines after injuring his knee. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Knee injury for Magpies star Grundy

Oliver Caffrey April 26, 2022

Collingwood have suffered a giant blow in the wake of their Anzac Day victory, losing star ruckman Brodie Grundy to an expected long-term knee injury.

The Magpies big man could miss up to 12 weeks, meaning he will likely only be able to return for the last month of the 2022 AFL season.

Collingwood fear Grundy suffered a PCL injury after coming up against Essendon ruckman Sam Draper in Monday’s 11-point win at the MCG.

The 28-year-old received the knock to his knee during the third quarter but managed to play out the game.

He was having scans on his knee on Tuesday.

Grundy was adamant after the game he had escaped any major issue.

“(I’m) pretty sore, he jumps in hard, Drapes, so he made me earn it,” Grundy told Fox Footy.

“I should be fine.”

Grundy’s absence could help earn out-of-sorts tall Mason Cox a recall.

Darcy Cameron was used as a ruck-forward against the Bombers but would likely need support without Grundy for an extended period.

Cox was supported by uncapped youngster Aiden Begg, who was taken by the Magpies in last year’s mid-season rookie draft, in Collingwood’s VFL match at the weekend.

Grundy wasn’t the only Magpies player to go down on Anzac Day, with off-season recruit Nathan Kreuger likely to undergo surgery after suffering a recurrence of his left shoulder injury.

