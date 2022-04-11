Stars Naitanui, Franklin sidelined in AFL

Nic Naitanui has added to West Coast’s horror run with injury and COVID-19 dramas with the top AFL ruckman sidelined for about two months because of a knee injury.

Robbing even more star power from the Eagles’ Good Friday home game against Sydney, Swans forward Lance Franklin needs surgery on his broken finger and is out for two to three weeks.

The Eagles revealed on Monday that three-time All Australian ruckman Naitanui hurt his knee late in Saturday’s upset win over Collingwood at Marvel Stadium.

In a major blow for West Coast, they are not expecting Naitanui back until the second half of the season.

“Unfortunately yesterday after scans it’s revealed that Nic has injured the medial ligament in his knee,” football manager Gavin Bell said.

“Everything else around the knee seems fine, so we’ll take a really conservative approach with Nic.

“But we’re expecting to see him in the second half of the season.”

West Coast beat Collingwood despite having five of their top midfielders unavailable.

Coach Adam Simpson said post-match that they hope to regain Elliott Yeo, Luke Shuey and Tim Kelly for the match against the Swans.

Sydney confirmed on Monday that Franklin needs an operation after fracturing a finger in his left hand while trying to tackle North Melbourne defender Josh Walker in Saturday’s home win.

“At this stage, we expect him to have a minor operation on his finger and be out for a couple of weeks. He is going to see a specialist this afternoon,” Sydney coach John Longmire said.

“We expect him to be out for a couple, maybe three worst-case scenario. We will know more this afternoon, but we expect it to be around that 2-3 week mark.

“Obviously no one can replace Lance, and we don’t expect it. But to come in and play that key forward role, we feel like we’ve got a couple of players who can come in and do that.”

Sydney defender Paddy McCartin, who has a well-publicised history of concussions, was cleared after his collision with Kangaroos forward Cam Zurhaar.