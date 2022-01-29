England put Ashes heat back on Australia

Heather Knight’s sparkling century and two early Katherine Brunt wickets have put the Ashes Test back in the balance, with Australia at 2-12 early in their second innings.

Brunt removed both Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes in a five-over period before lunch on day three, before rain stopped play with the hosts leading by 52 runs.

It comes after Australia appeared set to be able to enforce the follow-on on day two, with England at 8-169 in reply to 9(dec)-337.

But a 100-run stand between Knight and Sophie Ecclestone swung the momentum of the match, reducing the first-innings deficit to 40 before Brunt’s wickets.

Knight’s unbeaten 168 marked the second highest Test score ever by a women in Australia, as she became just the second woman to pass 150 twice in Ashes cricket.

The England No.3 and captain led her team superbly.

Ecclestone fell for 34 after more than two hours at the crease when she was out lbw to Tahlia McGrath, but by that point England were back in the match.

Australia had earlier missed two opportunities to remove her at first slip, with Meg Lanning putting down a low chance in the second over and another tough one on 33.

Ellyse Perry knocked over Kate Cross for 11, to finish with figures of 3-57.

The four-day Canberra Test is almost at a must-win stage for England, given a victory for Australia will allow them to retain the Ashes as the current holders.

Even a draw would be disastrous for the tourists, given Australia would only need to win one of the three ensuing ODIs to keep the trophy.

A win for England, however, would give them the lead in the multi-format series 6-4, with two points available in each of the 50-over matches.