Knights beat Eels to seal first NRLW title

Newcastle coach Ron Griffiths stopped short of calling Tamika Upton the best fullback in the NRLW but said his side wouldn’t swap her for anyone after her starring role in securing the Knights’ maiden premiership.

The Knights sealed a 32-12 victory over Parramatta on Sunday with Upton claiming the Karyn Murphy medal for player-of-the-match.

The victory capped a remarkable NRLW turnaround for the Knights, who went from wooden spooners to champions in less than a year by claiming their first title with a win over Parramatta.

The Knights were the easybeats of the rearranged 2021 competition, finishing bottom without a win to their name.

But the acquisition of Upton and prop Millie Boyle and the signing of shrewd and affable head coach Griffiths have been integral to their transformations.

Upton set up a try and scored another in front of a record NRLW grand final crowd of 42,921 at Accor Stadium on Sunday.

“She (Upton) has certainly been the difference at certain stages this year,” Griffiths said.

“We wouldn’t trade Tamika for anyone else, that’s what I’d say – she’s taught me so much about coaching.

“I haven’t had a student of the game like that for a long period of time, male or female.

“She’s so studious, she comes to me with things and yearns to learn more about the game.”

Against Parramatta the Knights were gritty, withstanding early waves of Eels attack and the threat of a second-half comeback to survive.

“We were feeling it (the pressure) a little bit but the girls just dug deep,” Boyle said.

“It’s a grand final and we needed to take it to another level.”

The Eels took an early lead through Brooke Anderson but then Newcastle clicked into gear.

They scored three consecutive tries courtesy of Kiana Takairangi, Emmanita Paki and Romy Teitzel for a 14-6 half-time lead.

When Upton went over soon after half-time the game should have been put to bed, but errant kicking from Kirra Dibb (one goal from four attempts) meant the Eels only trailed by two converted tries.

Simaima Taufa, who was captaining Parramatta in the absence of Tiana Penitani, crashed over off a quick tap and suddenly the Knights’ lead was just six points.

Fullback Gayle Broughton looked to have scored but had a try chalked off for pushing Knights back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale while jostling to pounce on a ball in the in-goal.

Newcastle’s 17-year-old halfback Jesse Southwell took control of proceedings by grabbing a try, while Clydsdale also crossed and Takairangi added her second.

Taufa was nearly moved to tears in the post-match press conference and led galianlty in the loss.

“The odds were against us from day dot,” said Taufa.

“We fought, the emotion shows because we care so much about the jersey.

“I think if I sat here with no emotions I wouldn’t be proud of the jersey.”

After also missing the 2021 finals, Eels head coach Dean Widders said he wanted their late surge to the finals to be “marker in the sand”.

“We’ve been fighting for a few weeks and we probably put ourselves in a position to try and win that game,” Widders said.