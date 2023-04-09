Jon Rahm wins riveting Masters in special day for Spain

Jon Rahm has held off LIV Golf heavyweights Brooks Koepka and ageless marvel Phil Mickelson to post a poignant and popular victory at the 87th Masters.

Rahm overturned a four-shot last-day deficit to reel in Koepka, then resisted an inspired charge from 52-year-old Mickelson to record a not-entirely-comfortable four-stroke triumph at Augusta National.

The Spanish superstar’s success fittingly came on the 40th anniversary of his idol Seve Ballesteros’ second Masters win in 1983 and on what would have been the late Ballesteros’ 66th birthday.

With a final-round 69, Rahm finished with a 72-hole total of 12-under-par 276.

It was the 28-year-old world No.3’s sixth win in his past 13 worldwide starts and a victory of sorts also for the PGA Tour in its ongoing civil war with the Greg Norman-led, Saudi-backed LIV Golf breakaway league.

Mickelson and Koepka, the joint runners-up, would have given LIV its first major championship had they won.

Instead, Rahm earned his second after adding the green jacket to his 2021 US Open trophy.

In a typically riveting finish to the year’s first major, Mickelson closed with a rousing seven-under 65 to snatch the clubhouse lead and apply the blow torch to the final pairing.

Mickelson reeled off eight birdies, including five in his last seven holes, to threaten one of the great steals in golf.

But the three-time champion had to settle for a second runner-up showing at Augusta – and an incredible 10th top-three finish overall.

But while Rahm held firm in the face of Michelson’s fierce challenge, Koepka, who faded with a final-round 75, was unable to respond.

Koepka had seemingly been on track to become LIV Golf’s first major winner after surging four shots clear before Saturday’s third round was suspended because of relentless rain.

But he couldn’t buy a birdie upon Sunday’s resumption of play.

Koepka went 22 consecutive holes without a birdie before finally landing three in four holes from the 13th to 16th.

But it was too little too late as Koepka came up short in his quest for a fifth career major – four years and knee surgery after his fourth.

The 32-year-old had to settle for a share of second with a disappointing last-round 75.

As well as Mickelson, a host of heavyweights made final-round charges.

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, got to eight under only to drop a shot on the last to miss his chance at joining Mickelson as clubhouse leader.

Augusta native Patrick Reed, the 2018 winner, finished equal fourth with Spieth at seven under following a stirring Sunday 68.

After starting the final round nine shots off the pace, world No.1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler moved to six under through 11 holes before a double-bogey five on the famous 12th ended his challenge.

Scheffler eventually finished tied for 10th at four under.

It was a horror day for Australian big guns Jason Day, Cameron Smith and Adam Scott.

Day had been well in the mix to secure a top-12 finish and automatic ticket back next year before crashing from three under to five over in 45 spectacular minutes.

The former world No.1 racked up four double-bogeys in five holes.

The first came via a shocking four-putt on the ninth before Day crashed and burned on Amen Corner with further doubles on the 10th, 12th and 13th holes.

The meltdown allowed Smith to climb above Day as the leading Australian in a share of 34th spot at four over with closing rounds of 75-75.

Scott finished at five over with Day in a tie for 39th after weekend rounds of 74 and 77.